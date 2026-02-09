Watch CBS News
Shooting at Vacaville apartment complex leaves 1 dead, police say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Officers are investigating after a shooting at a Vacaville apartment complex left one person dead late Monday morning.

Vacaville police say officers were called to the Peabody Road complex, just off of Cliffside Drive and Interstate 80, a little before 11 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot inside of an apartment.

The man was taken to the hospital, but police say he later died.

Authorities have not released the name of the man. Exactly what led up to the shooting also remains under investigation. 

