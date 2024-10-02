Vacaville hit-and-run leaves man, 73, and his dog hurt; suspect still sought

VACAVILLE – Authorities are looking for the driver who hit a 73-year-old man while out on a walk with his dog in Vacaville and took off.

"Snowman" and his owner were out near Browns Valley Road and VacaValley Parkway Monday night when they were hit, Vacaville police say.

The man suffered a fractured hip and femur along with a dislocated shoulder, police say; Snowman was able to limp off to a nearby house.

Police say it appears that Snowman was dragged for a bit before he somehow got free.

Both Snowman and his owner are now recovering, with the man having undergone surgery on Tuesday.

No details about the suspect who hit the pair have been released, but police are urging Vacaville residents to report any vehicles that have new or suspicious front-end damage.