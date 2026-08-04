Vacaville-area crash kills woman who had stopped along Pleasant Valley Road

A 67-year-old woman died after she was struck by an SUV near Vacaville on Monday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Pleasant Valley Road near Sunny Hills Lane, just west of Vacaville.

According to CHP, the woman was driving north when she pulled onto the right shoulder, turned on her hazard lights, got out and crossed to the west side of the road.

At the same time, a 42-year-old man was driving south on Pleasant Valley Road in a Mitsubishi Outlander with his wife and son as passengers.

CHP said the woman was in the southbound lane for reasons still under investigation when she was struck by the Mitsubishi.

The driver immediately stopped, called 911 and remained at the scene.

Cal Fire crews responding to an unrelated incident nearby were flagged down and began CPR until additional emergency personnel arrived. Vacaville firefighters continued lifesaving efforts, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP said the Mitsubishi driver cooperated with investigators and showed no signs of impairment.

The exact cause, including why the woman initially pulled over and got out of her vehicle, remains under investigation. Authorities have not released the name of the woman.