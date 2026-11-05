Vacaville police investigating after man found dead behind business

Police are investigating after a man was found dead behind a business in Vacaville on Thursday.

The Vacaville Police Department said officers and paramedics responded around 4:24 p.m. Nov. 5 to a report of an unresponsive person near Nut Tree Parkway and Allison Drive.

First responders declared the man dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. Police said there is currently no indication of a threat to the surrounding community.

The Solano County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death, police said.