Vacaville police arrest 18-year-old after gun accidentally fired inside vehicle, injuring person

A Vacaville man was arrested Friday after accidentally firing a gun inside of a vehicle in the 400 block of Berryessa Drive, injuring a person, police said Sunday.

Officers and fire personnel responded just after 1:00 a.m. for reports of a possible shooting, finding multiple people outside of a residence, including a person who had been shot. A firearm was also located under a boat stored in the driveway of the home, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they underwent surgery, police said.

Police said the investigation indicates that multiple people were sitting inside a vehicle when the suspect accidentally discharged a firearm, shooting and injuring the victim.

The suspect, identified as Robert Costa, 18, was arrested on a charge of negligent discharge of a firearm and other firearm-related charges, according to officials.