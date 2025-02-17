New long-term Highway 50 lane shift starts in Sacramento on Monday

What new Highway 50 traffic shift means for Sacramento drivers

SACRAMENTO – Drivers on Highway 50 should be prepared for a traffic shift in lane restrictions in Sacramento as crews continue their work on the Fix50 project.

Starting Monday morning, Caltrans will be shifting traffic on the westbound side of the freeway from Stockton Boulevard to 26th Street.

The project area where a long-term lane shift will be in effect starting Monday, Feb. 17. Caltrans

The work is part of the ongoing $529 million Fix50 project to rehabilitate pavement along Highway 50 in the Sacramento area.

Caltrans is reminding motorists to pay attention to the signal signs.

There won't be any lane shifts in the eastbound lane, but drivers will continue to see some possible slowdown overall in the lane shift area.

Drivers heading through the area should also watch out for commercial work vehicles moving in and out of the work zone.

The work is projected to be completed in July, Caltrans says.