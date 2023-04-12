Student shot at park next to Chavez High in Stockton; investigation underway

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after a student was shot at a park right next to a Stockton school on Wednesday.

Stockton police say the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. at Unity Park, across the street from Cesar Chavez High School. One shooting victim was found at the scene, officers say.

Police say they also found someone else who appeared to have been pistol-whipped in the incident.

The Stockton Unified School District confirmed that the person shot is a student at Chavez High. The student was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

Chavez High was placed on lockdown due to the incident. According to the school district, there was a delayed release of students.

Police remain at the scene and people are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.