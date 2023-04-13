Chavez High student dies after shooting at Stockton park next to school

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after a Stockton high school student was fatally shot at a park right next to campus on Wednesday.

Stockton police say the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. at Unity Park, across the street from Cesar Chavez High School. A 17-year-old boy who had been shot was found at the scene, officers say. Another victim, a 16-year-old boy, who appeared to have been pistol-whipped in the incident was also found by officers.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, but Stockton police announced later Wednesday that the 17-year-old shot had died from his injuries. The other victim is in stable condition, police say, and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Stockton Unified School District confirmed that both teen shot and the other victim are Chavez High students.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released.

Chavez High was placed on lockdown due to the incident. According to the school district, there was a delayed release of students.

Police remain at the scene and an investigation remains ongoing.