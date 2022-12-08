UC Davis students concerned over withheld grades in strike

DAVIS — University of California academic workers are in their fourth week of a strike that may have significant impacts on students reliant on finals grades for this quarter.

UC Davis sophomore William Mangani is one such student, as he looks to change majors and now has to worry about potentially delayed grades.

"For me, personally, and a lot of other students, I know it's an issue because I have to switch majors, but I have to get the grades back for my classes to switch majors," Mangani explained. "So it could be an inconvenience. We'll see. The university says to get your major locked before the end of this academic year, and I need my classes and the grades back to do that."

CBS13 has learned roughly 400 professors across the UC system have informally pledged to withhold grades in solidarity with their striking coworkers — but the UC system sees it differently.

In a letter to administrators, Provost Michael Brown said, "If senate faculty choose to withhold their labor during the strike, then they should be advised that doing so means that they are choosing to withhold all of their labor and that the university in turn may withhold their compensation."

UC Davis Provost Mary Croughan announced that any grades withheld would show up as a "no grade," which makes no direct impact on academic standing, GPA, NCAA eligibility or financial aid. In Davis, students have felt the strike's effects through the end of midterms and now finals.

"It's a lot more difficult when we don't have access to T.A.s that are able to assist the professors with teaching the material," said senior Ravin Mogan.

"It's gone on longer than I think a lot of people have expected," Mangani said. "I don't think it's...I hope it doesn't go longer than multiple quarters. Just this one."

