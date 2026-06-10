UC Davis School of Medicine discriminates based on race in admission processes, DOJ says

The Department of Justice said Wednesday that a six-month investigation determined the University of California, Davis School of Medicine discriminates based on race during its admission process.

Documents provided by the university in the investigation show that its leadership openly bragged about "skirting" a 2023 Supreme Court decision that banned affirmative action in higher education admissions, the DOJ said.

Davis Med created a "Davis Scale," something the DOJ described as a system that ranks applicants on perceived "disadvantages" while adjusting the impact of the applicants' GPA and MCAT scores.

The investigation revealed that Davis Med was the third most racially diverse medical school in the country in 2024, behind historically Black colleges and universities.

The DOJ added that admission data from 2023 to 2025 showed 93% of White and certain Asian admitted students had MCAT scores at or above those of Black admittees. It also showed that Black and Hispanic applicants were admitted at rates up to six times higher than White and Asian applicants, despite having lower academic qualifications on average.

In a statement to CBS Sacramento, UC Davis School of Medicine said it was disappointed by the report.

"UC Davis School of Medicine strongly disagrees with any characterization of its admissions practices as discriminatory or inconsistent with applicable law," the statement said. "The report's findings do not accurately reflect the school's rigorous, individualized, and merit-based admissions process and our firm commitment to complying with applicable federal and state antidiscrimination laws."

There will be settlement negotiations with the school, according to the DOJ, but if those efforts fail, the DOJ said it will sue the school.