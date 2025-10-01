UC Davis Health to offer free mammograms on select days in October

A Sacramento hospital will be offering free mammograms on select days in October to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

UC Davis Health leaders hope the offer lowers the barrier for uninsured and underinsured people.

"In Sacramento County, only 68% of eligible individuals are up to date on their breast cancer screening," said Marissa Bashore with the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center in a statement.

Women aged 40 to 74 who haven't had a mammogram over the past year are eligible for the free screening, officials say.

UC Davis Health says women experiencing symptoms like a lump, pain, swelling or discharge will need a more advanced mammogram and thus are not eligible.

The free mammograms will take place on Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26. Appointments are required, with people interested in scheduling one urged to call (916) 734-8449.

The screenings will be at the UC Davis Medical Center campus in Sacramento at the Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center at 4860 Y Street.