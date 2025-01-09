UC Davis is fundraising for students, staff impacted by LA fires

DAVIS — The UC Davis campus community is stepping up to help their fellow students and staff impacted by the Southern California fires.

Over 10% of UC Davis students have home addresses in the zones where fires are raging across Los Angeles County. Vice Chancellor Dr. Shaun Keister says he's already heard personal stories of students and staff who have lost everything.

"All of the ones I've heard have talked about the loss, the loss of homes, the loss of family homes, the loss of lifelong memories," Keister said. "It's hard to explain or quantify what's happening to these individuals right now."

They are now calling on the campus community and beyond to step up and raise money for their UC Davis Student Fire Relief Fund where money will go toward those in need.

"It's heartbreaking. It's tragic. We all want to do what we can do to support them and help them in any way we possibly can," Keister said.

Not only is the university garnering support and funds for those impacted, but the UC Davis campus also sent a crew of campus firefighters to battle the blazes alongside a Yolo County strike team. They will be in Southern California for as long as they are needed to work alongside other departments who are also answering the call for help during devastating times.

UC Davis students just returned to campus this week after the holiday break. So many of them will not have homes to return to.

"Support is incredibly important, in part because a lot of the students are here on campus and not physically with their families or in their hometowns," Keister said.

They will also be hosting an Open Space for LA support event giving people the chance to process the tragedy. It's scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Department of Chicana/o/x Studies office at 2102 Hart Hall.

"When something like this happens, community members, alumni, benefactors of the university always step up," Keister said.