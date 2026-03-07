UC Davis equestrian team hosts final meet as supporters push for reinstatement

The UC Davis equestrian team saddled up and hosted their final competition meet on Saturday after eight years on campus.

The women went up against the University of Tennessee, Martin and won, leaving the Aggies undefeated in their conference for the season. But, the future for the 33 Division I athletes on the roster is uncertain as the university announced in January that it is cutting the team, demoting equestrian to club status only.

"It's emotional because we're so frustrated with how everything has gone," said Jen Landes, parent of a sophomore rider on the team.

Landes' daughter actually competed her freshman year at UT Martin, but transferred to UC Davis to be closer to her hometown in Northern California.

"We transferred here this year with the idea that she would have three more years to ride at the Division I level, and that dream is no longer what we're going to be able to do," said Landes.

A former team captain and member of the inaugural 2018 team, Laura Wise, looks back fondly on her time at UC Davis, which launched her into a professional career in the equestrian industry.

"We have been working in the NCEA for years to go from an emerging sport status. So it's something that this is a huge step backwards, especially in a school that is so highly regarded in agriculture and veterinary medicine," said Wise.

Wise said the decision to cut the squad mid-season was poorly timed and unfair.

"We were told that we were building a legacy and to see that come to an end so soon, it's hard to watch," said Wise.

Rallying to save this all-women roster is a community of former teammates, supporters and parents.

"Our athletic director, Rocko DeLuca, continuously let our team down," said Ruby Nahum, who graduated from the university and team last year. "I hope that, for the sake of the future of the equestrian community, this decision is revoked."

Demanding the team be reinstated is a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of four teammates. It alleges they were recruited under false pretenses and that the university knew at the time it was cutting the program.

"For the girls that were committed and were supposed to be freshmen next year, I mean, it's just heartbreaking for them," said Nahum, adding it is far too late for the girls to transfer to a new program.

UC Davis says an independent third party report justified demoting the varsity squad down to club level from both a financial and competitive lens. They say they are in full compliance with Title IX and are elevating another women's club on campus, STUNT, to varsity status in equestrian's place.

After its first announcement in January that it would cut the team, the university released a second statement in mid-February after backlash poured in.

"Varsity equestrian is among the most resource-intensive sports to sponsor, due to the specialized care, housing, veterinary services, and training required for horses. These operational realities were central to the university's analysis," the statement read.

Team parents allege the independent report used to justify the team being cut used flawed data.

"When you look at the budget, it's either totally incompetent from a financial perspective or it was inflated on purpose," said Landes.

They are now advocating for further investigation.

"As much as they say they're complying with Title IX, I think it's worth it to ask the question, are you really compliant? Let's actually look at the facts," said Landes.

UC Davis says their decision is final.

"Of course, I still have hope. I mean, really, that's I feel like all we can have at this point," said Nahum.

UC Davis equestrian will advance to the ECAC Championships on March 26 in Dover, Delaware.