Person killed in two-car crash in Loomis

A two-car crash in Loomis left one person dead Saturday afternoon, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Sierra College Boulevard and King Road, around 9:30 p.m. First responders took an adult male to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation, but neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor, according to the sheriff's office.

There were road closures in effect at Sierra College Boulevard between Delmar Avenue and Bankhead Road and at King Road between Bankhead Road and Delmar Avenue.