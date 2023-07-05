Two-alarm fire on 1st Avenue posing a challenge to firefighters

SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters in the Sacramento area were busy this Fourth of July, with crews responding to multiple grass and house fires.

One of these fires they batted was a two-alarm fire that extended from the exterior into the attic.

The fire was reported early Wednesday morning, just before 2 a.m., in the 3800 block of First Avenue.

It took crews about 20 minutes to fight the fire and the structure itself posed a challenge.

Captain Justin Sylvia from Sacramento Fire Department said, "With this older style of construction, it made it a little bit more challenging to make access into the attic. Once they got in there, the fire had already burned through the roof. At one point, we ordered all companies to come out of the building due to the safety of our crews."

This comes after two other fires, in which one caused the garage roof to collapse and the other resulted in firefighters rescuing a kitten in North Sacramento.