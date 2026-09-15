Twin Rivers school board opposes proposed crematorium near Babcock Elementary

The Twin Rivers Unified School District is taking a stand against plans for a crematorium less than 1,000 feet from Babcock Elementary School in Sacramento, citing concerns about air quality and potential health risks for students and families.

The school board voted to pass a resolution opposing the project and is calling on Sacramento-area agencies to deny the permits needed to build and operate the crematorium.

The vote comes months after concerns were first raised about the project and after the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District cited the business for installing cremation equipment before receiving a required construction permit.

The crematorium is part of Sant Sagar Funeral Home.

During a CBS News Sacramento report in April, neighbors questioned whether emissions from the crematorium could expose nearby families to potentially harmful air contaminants.

"That's literally what it is — the health concern, and then years to come," one parent said at the time.

Among the concerns raised by neighbors are potential emissions of toxic air contaminants, including heavy metals.

Those concerns grew after CBS News Sacramento previously found cremation chambers already installed inside the business suite, despite the required construction permits not being in place.

Following that report, the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District issued a violation to Sant Sagar Funeral Home for installing equipment before a construction permit had been issued.

The violation was issued in July, and construction was ordered to stop.

By September, however, the crematorium's exhaust stacks had been installed — the same stacks CBS News Sacramento previously showed as part of the planned cremation system.

That development was a concern for members of the Twin Rivers school board.

"I'm against this," one board member said during the meeting.

Board members cited the crematorium's proximity to Babcock Elementary and concerns about potential exposure to air contaminants.

State law requires parents and guardians of students at schools near certain crematorium projects to receive notification about the potential for toxic air contaminants.

The school board does not have authority over the agencies responsible for permitting the project, but members said they hope the resolution makes clear that they want the permits denied.

The nonprofit behind the funeral home and proposed crematorium has previously said it is following applicable safety guidelines and the permitting process.

The organization did not respond to a request for comment about the school board's latest action.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District, meanwhile, has determined that the health risk from the proposed project is within acceptable levels and that the project complies with other air-quality requirements.