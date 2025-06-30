3 Turlock homes damaged, 2 firefighters hurt after fire erupts in neighborhood

An investigation is underway to determine what started a fire in a Turlock neighborhood that left three homes damaged over the weekend.

Turlock firefighters responded along Roth Court, off N. Tully and Fulkerth roads, a little before 7 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters found heavy flames coming from one home. Houses on both sides of the home were also starting to catch fire.

Scene of the fire along Roth Court in Turlock. City of Turlock Fire Department

Firefighters called for a second alarm and crews started to aggressively attack the flames, bringing the fire under control in about an hour.

Crews were able to keep the flames from getting into the two homes next to the house that originally caught fire. Despite the exterior damage, firefighters say the residents of those two homes were able to return after the incident.

Three people were displaced from the home that caught fire, officials say, and two firefighters had to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Several chickens also died in the fire, firefighters say.

The Red Cross will be helping the people displaced by the fire.