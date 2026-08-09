Turlock police arrest 18-year-old after man found shot to death

An 18-year-old Los Banos resident was arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found shot to death early Sunday in Turlock, police said.

Officers responded just before 2:30 a.m. to a reported shooting on Park Street near North Soderquist Road.

Police found an adult man who had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Corey Pollard Jr., 18, of Los Banos was taken into custody at the scene and later booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of murder, Turlock police said.

Investigators have not released details about what led up to the shooting or the relationship, if any, between Pollard and the victim.

Authorities have not released the victim's name or any other identifying information.