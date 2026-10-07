Turlock man arrested for communication with a minor, police say

A Turlock man was arrested after police say he requested explicit photos from someone he believed to be 13 years old.

Anthony Wyatt, 35, was arrested October 7 after police were given a tip that he was engaging in sexual conversations with someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

Police say that Wyatt continued the conversations even after being informed that the person was 13, going as far as requesting explicit photos. He was booked on two felony counts related to contacting a minor for sexual purposes and obscene material depicting a minor.

The individual Wyatt was communicating with was allegedly posing as a minor on social media. Police expressed gratitude to the person for bringing the messages to their attention.