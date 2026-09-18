8 displaced after fire spreads to Turlock apartment complex

Eight people were displaced after a fire that started in debris and fencing spread to an apartment unit in Turlock on Thursday night, officials said.

The Turlock Fire Department said crews were called at about 10:01 p.m. to the 800 block of Wakefield Road for a reported residential structure fire.

Turlock police officers and firefighters helped one person escape from the apartment that was on fire.

Turlock Fire Department

Crews had the fire under control within about 30 minutes and were able to limit the damage to one unit of the triplex, officials said.

A total of eight people were displaced by the fire, Turlock Fire said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.