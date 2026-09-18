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8 displaced after fire spreads to Turlock apartment complex

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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Eight people were displaced after a fire that started in debris and fencing spread to an apartment unit in Turlock on Thursday night, officials said.

The Turlock Fire Department said crews were called at about 10:01 p.m. to the 800 block of Wakefield Road for a reported residential structure fire.

Turlock police officers and firefighters helped one person escape from the apartment that was on fire.

turlock-triplex-fire.jpg
Turlock Fire Department

Crews had the fire under control within about 30 minutes and were able to limit the damage to one unit of the triplex, officials said.

A total of eight people were displaced by the fire, Turlock Fire said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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