Turkey Fire threatens structures near Camanche Reservoir in Calaveras County, Cal Fire says
Crews are battling a vegetation fire near Camanche Reservoir in California's San Joaquin Valley, officials said Wednesday evening.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit said the blaze, dubbed the Turkey Fire, was burning in the area of Turkey Hill Trail and Parrison Road in the Wallace area of Calaveras County.
Shortly before 6 p.m., the fire had burned roughly 20 acres at what Cal Fire said was a "moderate rate of spread" and was threatening structures in the area.
A mandatory evacuation was issued by the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office for zone CCU-053 around 7:15 p.m. Zone CCU-052 was under a level two evacuation warning.
Additional resources, including aircraft, were called in for assistance.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as they become available.