Turkey Fire threatens structures near Camanche Reservoir in Calaveras County, Cal Fire says

Crews are battling a vegetation fire near Camanche Reservoir in California's San Joaquin Valley, officials said Wednesday evening.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit said the blaze, dubbed the Turkey Fire, was burning in the area of Turkey Hill Trail and Parrison Road in the Wallace area of Calaveras County.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the fire had burned roughly 20 acres at what Cal Fire said was a "moderate rate of spread" and was threatening structures in the area.

A mandatory evacuation was issued by the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office for zone CCU-053 around 7:15 p.m. Zone CCU-052 was under a level two evacuation warning.

An Alert California camera shows the smoke plume emitting from the Turkey Fire, which was burning near Camanche Reservoir in Calaveras County on June 10, 2026. Alert California

Additional resources, including aircraft, were called in for assistance.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as they become available.