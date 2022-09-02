Watch CBS News
Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office issues evacuation orders due to fire

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for multiple roadways due to a fire in the Camp Hope area.

Stockton Road has been closed from Highway 108 to Ponderosa way.

Also, evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

  • Golden Dove Lane
  • Silver Pine Drive
  • North Drive
  • Fairway
  • Outlook
  • Maranatha
  • McKibben Circle
  • Golf Links Road

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following areas:

  • Gibbs Drive
  • Jamestown Road
  • Racetrack Road  

An evacuation center has been established at the Sonora Fairgrounds.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 9:49 PM

