Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office issues evacuation orders due to fire

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for multiple roadways due to a fire in the Camp Hope area.

Stockton Road has been closed from Highway 108 to Ponderosa way.

Also, evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

Golden Dove Lane

Silver Pine Drive



North Drive

Fairway

Outlook

Maranatha

McKibben Circle



Golf Links Road



Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following areas:

Gibbs Drive

Jamestown Road

Racetrack Road



An evacuation center has been established at the Sonora Fairgrounds.