Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office issues evacuation orders due to fire
TUOLUMNE COUNTY — The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for multiple roadways due to a fire in the Camp Hope area.
Stockton Road has been closed from Highway 108 to Ponderosa way.
Also, evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:
- Golden Dove Lane
- Silver Pine Drive
- North Drive
- Fairway
- Outlook
- Maranatha
- McKibben Circle
- Golf Links Road
Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following areas:
- Gibbs Drive
- Jamestown Road
- Racetrack Road
An evacuation center has been established at the Sonora Fairgrounds.
