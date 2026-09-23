Tuolumne County fire station remains closed after unanimous budget approval

Tuolumne County residents are pushing county leaders to reopen a fire station that has been closed for nearly three months, arguing the service is essential for protecting a fire-prone community.

The debate resurfaced Tuesday as the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $356 million budget for the current fiscal year.

But a proposal to restore funding for Mono Vista Fire Station 56 failed for the third time, with three supervisors voting against it.

"They spoke, they pleaded, they demanded action, and yet their concerns were not heard," one resident said during the meeting.

Residents call for Station 56 to reopen

Station 56 was closed in July as the county grappled with the cost of maintaining five full-time fire engines.

The closure has remained a contentious issue among residents, some of whom say the station's absence leaves the community more vulnerable during emergencies.

"I was really surprised with what happened with Station 56," another resident said. "I was here at that meeting. I think everybody was a little shocked, and it's still a topic of discussion about how that vote happened."

Ryan Campbell, the District 2 supervisor whose district includes the station, has repeatedly opposed its closure. He said Tuesday that he believes the county has the money to restore the station's funding.

"They sold the public on the idea that the county didn't have enough money to operate all five fire engines," Campbell said, referring to the supervisors who voted against restoring the station. "Now they are promoting this idea that we have a surplus of money. The point I'm trying to make is that if we have a surplus of money based on the closure of this fire station, we should put that money back where it belongs."

Campbell was among the supervisors who voted against previous efforts to close the station and said he plans to continue working to restore its funding.

"I absolutely think that there are ways to continue funding five full-time fire engines in Tuolumne County," Campbell said. "I don't really think we have a choice because if we don't have adequate fire protection, we could lose everything we have in this community."

For this fire-prone community, this is a necessity, not a luxury.

"These are not optional services," one resident shared. "These are investments in the safety and survival of our communities."

In 2024, there was an effort to increase funding. This was a sales-tax ballot measure that would've generated additional revenue for fire and other services. It did not pass.