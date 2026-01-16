Man with outstanding warrant dies in Tuolumne County crash during pursuit

A man with an outstanding warrant died late Thursday night after crashing into a ditch during a pursuit, authorities said.

Just after 11 p.m., a deputy with the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull a vehicle over near Mono Way and Hillsdale Drive to investigate a suspected theft.

Deputies said the man, later identified as 37-year-old Gideon Guy Griffin of Angels Camp, checked doors at a closed business and took bags from outside. Griffin then drove slowly around other closed businesses in the area.

When the deputy attempted to stop Griffin, deputies said he took off, starting a pursuit. Deputies said he drove at high speeds and crossed into opposing lanes of traffic multiple times.

When Griffin reached the area of Highway 108 and South Sunshine Road, he drove outside the traffic lanes and swerved the vehicle, striking a traffic sign, leaving the roadway and crashing into a ditch.

Despite rendering medical aid, Griffin died at the scene, deputies said.

A later records check revealed Griffin has an outstanding arrest Post Release Community Supervision warrant.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.