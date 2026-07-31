Tuolumne County sheriff now investigating 3-year-old's death at Lake Don Pedro as homicide

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says it is now investigating the death of a 3-year-old Modesto girl at Lake Don Pedro in mid-July as a homicide.

In an update released Friday, the sheriff's office confirmed the case has been reclassified but said no arrests have been made.

Investigators said they are not releasing additional details while the investigation continues.

The investigation stems from an incident on July 18 at Fleming Meadows Lagoon at Lake Don Pedro.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched around 3:34 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting that a missing girl may have drowned.

While deputies were responding, additional callers reported the child had been found and that CPR was underway.

Members of the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Boat Patrol, who were already on the lake conducting routine patrols, responded immediately and took over lifesaving efforts from bystanders until firefighters and paramedics arrived.

Despite continued life-saving efforts by first responders, the girl was pronounced dead before she could be airlifted to a hospital.

Days after the incident, investigators asked the public for help gathering information about what happened.

The sheriff's office requested photos or videos that may show the child on a raft or boat with other children before the incident, as well as anyone who may have witnessed the child before she was pulled from the water.