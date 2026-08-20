Search continues for missing paddleboarder on Tuolumne County's Beardsley Lake

A search continues days after a man went missing at a Tuolumne County lake while paddleboarding last weekend.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said it responded on Saturday to Breadsley Lake around 4:20 p.m. after 58-year-old Arturo Daniel Duran went missing.

Deputies said Duran was last seen leaving the designated swim area on an orange and blue inflatable paddleboard at about 3 p.m. About 30 minutes later, deputies said his family noticed the paddleboard was empty while drifting in the lake.

The family said Duran was not wearing an ankle leash or life jacket, deputies said.

Anyone with information is urged to contac the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office. Tuolumne County Sheriff Office

The sheriff's office's boat team arrived at the lake and began searching, along with search and rescue teams and a K9. The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office responded with an underwater remote vehicle, while the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office helicopter searched from above.

After multiple days of searching, deputies said they are still searching for Duran. They've noted limited visibility in the water, along with obstacles like large boulders, steep granite drop-offs and strong winds.

Duran was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt, green shorts and a tan fishing hat. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office.