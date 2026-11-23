A 43-year-old Modesto man died after his SUV went off a highway in Tuolumne County on Friday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on westbound Highway 120 east of Tulloch Dam Road, just east of the Stanislaus County line.

CHP said the man was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe at about 70 mph when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the road. The SUV hit a fence and a rock before coming to rest in a field north of the highway.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, CHP said. He died despite lifesaving efforts.

Investigators do not suspect alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Authorities have not released the name of the man who died.