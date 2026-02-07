Crash at Truckee Safeway leaves multiple injured, 1 arrested, police say

One person was arrested after police said four people were intentionally hit by a vehicle in Truckee on Saturday afternoon.

Truckee police said they responded to the front entrance of the Safeway on Donner Pass Road around 2:45 p.m. In a video obtained by CBS Sacramento, a vehicle was seen crashed into the Safeway building.

Obtained by CBS Sacramento

Police said four people, including children, were hit by a vehicle. They are expected to be OK.

It was determined that the collision was intentional, police said.

Officers said they arrested 49-year-old Jonathan Maurer of Coalinga. He was booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury, felony vandalism, and violation of his post-release community supervision terms.