Crash at Truckee Safeway leaves multiple injured, 1 arrested, police say

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

CBS Sacramento

One person was arrested after police said four people were intentionally hit by a vehicle in Truckee on Saturday afternoon. 

Truckee police said they responded to the front entrance of the Safeway on Donner Pass Road around 2:45 p.m. In a video obtained by CBS Sacramento, a vehicle was seen crashed into the Safeway building. 

Obtained by CBS Sacramento

Police said four people, including children, were hit by a vehicle. They are expected to be OK. 

It was determined that the collision was intentional, police said.

Officers said they arrested 49-year-old Jonathan Maurer of Coalinga. He was booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury, felony vandalism, and violation of his post-release community supervision terms.

