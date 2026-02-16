Truckee police arrest 15-year-old suspect in Save Mart parking lot shooting

Detectives have made an arrest in the Truckee shooting that took place in a grocery store parking last week.

Truckee police say officers responded to the Save Mart parking lot on Deerfield Drive, off of Highway 89, around 9 a.m. on Feb. 13 to investigate reports of shots fired.

Everyone involved had left by the time officers arrived, but officers did find shell casings on the ground.

Surveillance video was reviewed and detectives canvassed the area for witnesses, leading police to determine that the shooting apparently happened after a fight between a group of young men.

No one, including people involved in the fight and innocent bystanders, was hurt in the fight, police say.

Investigators identified a 15-year-old Truckee resident as the suspect who allegedly pulled out a handgun and started shooting. The teen was arrested and is facing charges of attempted murder, reckless discharge of a firearm, and a probation violation.

Police noted that they are still looking for the gun that the suspect allegedly used in the shooting.