Watch CBS News
Local News

Truckee police arrest 15-year-old suspect in Save Mart parking lot shooting

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

Detectives have made an arrest in the Truckee shooting that took place in a grocery store parking last week.

Truckee police say officers responded to the Save Mart parking lot on Deerfield Drive, off of Highway 89, around 9 a.m. on Feb. 13 to investigate reports of shots fired.

Everyone involved had left by the time officers arrived, but officers did find shell casings on the ground.

Surveillance video was reviewed and detectives canvassed the area for witnesses, leading police to determine that the shooting apparently happened after a fight between a group of young men.

No one, including people involved in the fight and innocent bystanders, was hurt in the fight, police say.

Investigators identified a 15-year-old Truckee resident as the suspect who allegedly pulled out a handgun and started shooting. The teen was arrested and is facing charges of attempted murder, reckless discharge of a firearm, and a probation violation.

Police noted that they are still looking for the gun that the suspect allegedly used in the shooting. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue