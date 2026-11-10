Truckee home burglarized after owner's death; 2 arrested

Two people have been arrested after they allegedly burglarized the Truckee home of a 77-year-old man who had recently died, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation began Oct. 22 after deputies learned Eugene "Gene" Canata had died in Washoe County, Nevada, while maintaining his primary residence in Nevada County.

Because authorities couldn't find any next of kin or a will, the sheriff's office public administrator took responsibility for safeguarding Canata's property while continuing to search for possible heirs.

Then, during a check of his Truckee home, deputies found signs of a burglary and determined several items were missing, including firearms, money and a vehicle.

Investigators later identified 55-year-old Angela "Angie" Louise Damico of Belmont and 64-year-old Michael John Robertson of San Carlos as people of interest. The sheriff's office said Damico claimed to have power of attorney for Canata but could not provide paperwork verifying it.

Search warrants were served Nov. 5 at both suspects' homes with help from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said property belonging to Canata was found at both locations.

Damico and Robertson were arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, conspiracy, vehicle theft and grand theft.

Robertson also faces charges in San Mateo County after investigators said the searches uncovered other stolen property unrelated to the Truckee case.