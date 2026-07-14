Truckee big rig crash blocks eastbound I-80 near Donner Pass

Eastbound Interstate 80 remained blocked in the high Sierra near Truckee after a big rig crash early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. near the Donner Pass Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility.

Exactly what led up to the crash remains unclear, but the big rig appeared to have gone off the roadway.

Scene of the crash and recovery operation. CHP Truckee

It is unclear whether anyone was injured.

California Highway Patrol said eastbound I-80 traffic was being turned around at Overland Trail.

Authorities have not provided an estimated reopening time.