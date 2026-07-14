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Truckee big rig crash blocks eastbound I-80 near Donner Pass

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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Eastbound Interstate 80 remained blocked in the high Sierra near Truckee after a big rig crash early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. near the Donner Pass Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility.

Exactly what led up to the crash remains unclear, but the big rig appeared to have gone off the roadway.

i80-crash-sierra-chp.jpg
Scene of the crash and recovery operation. CHP Truckee

It is unclear whether anyone was injured.

California Highway Patrol said eastbound I-80 traffic was being turned around at Overland Trail.

Authorities have not provided an estimated reopening time.

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