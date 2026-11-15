Truckee businesses preparing for tourist influx ahead of ski resort openings

Local businesses in downtown Truckee are anticipating the crowds to start coming as soon as next weekend as local ski resorts gear up to open for the season.

"I feel like it hasn't been as busy as it's probably going to be this coming winter, but it's been great, great business," Drink Coffee Do Stuff employee Rian O'Neill shared.

With lots of snow in the forecast this week, that's the signal to start preparing. It's the calm before the storm, literally and figuratively.

"We're curious with the weather if it's going to be kind of like last year or a lot more harsh weather this year, which is not super exciting to me," O'Neill laughed. "I would say with crowds, we're definitely trying to prepare ourselves and stuff like that, and preparing for even like outages and things that could go wrong too."

Snow is already peeking through the mountains and peppering the ground, but it's still not cold enough to fully stick.

Even then, that's not stopping some people to make day trips up the mountain this weekend.

"We just came up to take in the scenery and it's such mild, beautiful weather," tourist Laura Shoemaker said. "I love it when it's a little cooler. I've been living on the East Coast for 35 years, but I was born out here. I went to high school in Placerville, where I now live, and this is beautiful."

Coming off a weaker snow season last year, El Niño is expected to bring significant inclement weather this coming winter.

Skylar Burnett, employee at Tahoe Dave's Skis & Boards, is cautiously optimistic.

"Until we get into the swing of things and the patterns start coming in, it's hard to tell how we're going to operate and staff and all that," Burnett explained. "We kind of play by ear until it's time to hit the ground."

For this mountain town, any sort of snow is welcome.

"I think we're gonna have a good one," Truckee resident Sean Louth said. "I think there's gonna be a lot of weather coming, a lot of moisture, a lot of snow. We're getting ready for it and hunkering down."

As of right now, Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe is the only resort open in the area. Other resorts such as Heavenly Ski Resort, Palisades Tahoe and Northstar California Resort are all expected to open lifts this over the next week or so.