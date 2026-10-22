Truckee police arrest man suspected of shooting dog inside Deerfield Drive home

A Carson City man has been arrested in connection to the Dec. 9, 2025 shooting of a dog inside of a family's residence on Deerfield Drive, Truckee police said Thursday.

Police said they arrested Gian Mendoza Silverio in Nevada on Wednesday after months of thorough investigation. Silverio is currently awaiting extradition to Nevada County, where he will be charged with multiple felonies, including stalking, animal cruelty, and vandalism.

It is believed that the suspect targeted the residence where the dog was shot, but police said the residents did not know him or have any personal relationship with him prior to the incident.