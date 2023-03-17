Watch CBS News
Truck hits fire hydrant in Roseville, causing water to spray high into the air

By CBS13 Staff

ROSEVILLE - A truck collided with a fire hydrant in Roseville on Thursday.

The incident happened at a shopping center located at Roseville Parkway and Pleasant Grove. The impact was so severe that the hydrant was dislodged from its foundation, causing water to gush out uncontrollably.

Local authorities and emergency services were quickly alerted, and Roseville Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene and turned off the water to the hydrant.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the aftermath of the accident. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the collision.

