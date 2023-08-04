Truck crashes into electrical transformer and catches fire in Roseville

Truck catches fire after crashing into Roseville electrical transformer; knocks out power

ROSEVILLE - Power has been restored to an area of Roseville that lost it when a truck crashed into an electrical transformer.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on Blue Oaks Boulevard near Crocker Ranch Road. The Roseville Fire Department says the crash caused the transformer to catch fire, which couldn't be put out until power to the unit was turned off.

Roseville FD

Firefighters say the driver involved in the crash was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.