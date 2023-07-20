Triple-digit heat continues in Northern California; Here's what to expect

SACRAMENTO - Get ready for another hot few days across Northern California.

By Thursday afternoon, we'll reach the 100s. The last few days, we've had a slight break with 90-degree temperatures but today, Sacramento and Stockton will reach 103, Davis will reach 101, Roseville: 105, Modesto: 100, 87 in South Lake Tahoe, and Fairfield will hit 98.

If you're heading to the Bay Area, expect highs in the low 70s.

The stretch of high temperatures in our region is being caused by a dome of high pressure parked over the west coast. The Valley high on Friday will reach 106.

7-Day Valley Forecast

Thursday: high: 102; low: 60

Friday: high: 106; low: 64

Saturday: high: 104; low: 66

Sunday: high: 100; low: 67

Monday: high: 96; low: 63

Tuesday: high: 97; low: 62

Wednesday: high: 96; low: 63

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a heat advisory that will apply to the time period of 11 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday and warns that temperatures across our region will be well above average during daytime hours during that period.

Further, the NWS calls for a head advisory under these conditions:

When hot conditions could cause impacts to life, commerce or travel

When there is a moderate to high risk to those who are sensitive, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration

Residents are encouraged to limit outdoor activities during the afternoon and evening, and as always, pets and kids should not be left inside vehicles.

Sacramento has opened a number of cooling centers to provide residents relief from the heat.

For more information about heat and your health, click here.