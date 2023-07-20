Beat the heat at these Sacramento-area cooling centers

SACRAMENTO — Extreme triple-digit hear returns to the Sacramento Valley on Wednesday.

Temperatures in Sacramento could surpass 105 with several triple-digit heat days expected as we head into the end of July.

Staying indoors and in air-conditioned buildings is advised. For those that don't have those options, several cooling centers are opening across the region to provide relief from dangerous heat.

Check what centers will be open below.

1725 28th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816

July 20-21 - Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 22-23 - Open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

5747 Watt Avenue, North Highlands, CA 95660

July 20-21 - Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 22-23 - Open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

2450 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95822

July 20-21 - Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 22-23 - Open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Outreach and Engagement Center at 3615 Auburn Blvd. in Sacramento

July 21-23 - Open from 2 p.m. to 7 a.m. (the next morning)

Sam & Bonnie Pannell Community Center at 2450 Meadowview Rd. in Sacramento

July 21-22 - Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Elk Grove Police Station lobby at 8400 Laguna Palms Way

July 20-22 - Open from noon to 8 p.m

Additionally, Sacramento Regional Transit is offering free rides on fixed-route bus and light rail to cooling centers. See the flyer with info below.

Sacramento County

San Joaquin County

Tracy Branch Library at 20 E. Eaton Avenue in Tracy

Sun: noon - 5 p.m.

Mon: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Tue: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m,

Wed: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Thu: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Fri: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sat: 12 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Tracer fixed-route bus rides free on 100-degree days

Lolly Hansen Senior Center at 375 E. 9th St. in Tracy

Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon-Fri only

Tracer fixed-route bus rides free on 100-degree days

Larch Clover Community Center at 11157 W. Larch Rd. in Tracy

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Fri only

Tracer fixed-route bus rides free on 100-degree days

West Valley Mall at 3200 N. Naglee Rd. in Tracy

Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun-Fri

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat

Tracer fixed-route bus rides free on 100-degree days

Transit Station at 50 E. 6th St. in Tracy

Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Fri

Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat & closed Sun

(This list will be updated if new centers are announced.)