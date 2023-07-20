Beat the heat at these Sacramento-area cooling centers
SACRAMENTO — Extreme triple-digit hear returns to the Sacramento Valley on Wednesday.
Temperatures in Sacramento could surpass 105 with several triple-digit heat days expected as we head into the end of July.
Staying indoors and in air-conditioned buildings is advised. For those that don't have those options, several cooling centers are opening across the region to provide relief from dangerous heat.
Check what centers will be open below.
Sacramento County
1725 28th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
- July 20-21 - Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- July 22-23 - Open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
5747 Watt Avenue, North Highlands, CA 95660
- July 20-21 - Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- July 22-23 - Open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
2450 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95822
- July 20-21 - Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- July 22-23 - Open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Outreach and Engagement Center at 3615 Auburn Blvd. in Sacramento
- July 21-23 - Open from 2 p.m. to 7 a.m. (the next morning)
Sam & Bonnie Pannell Community Center at 2450 Meadowview Rd. in Sacramento
- July 21-22 - Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Elk Grove Police Station lobby at 8400 Laguna Palms Way
- July 20-22 - Open from noon to 8 p.m
Additionally, Sacramento Regional Transit is offering free rides on fixed-route bus and light rail to cooling centers. See the flyer with info below.
San Joaquin County
Tracy Branch Library at 20 E. Eaton Avenue in Tracy
- Sun: noon - 5 p.m.
- Mon: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Tue: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m,
- Wed: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Thu: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Fri: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sat: 12 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Tracer fixed-route bus rides free on 100-degree days
Lolly Hansen Senior Center at 375 E. 9th St. in Tracy
- Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon-Fri only
- Tracer fixed-route bus rides free on 100-degree days
Larch Clover Community Center at 11157 W. Larch Rd. in Tracy
- Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Fri only
- Tracer fixed-route bus rides free on 100-degree days
West Valley Mall at 3200 N. Naglee Rd. in Tracy
- Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun-Fri
- Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat
- Tracer fixed-route bus rides free on 100-degree days
Transit Station at 50 E. 6th St. in Tracy
- Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Fri
- Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat & closed Sun
(This list will be updated if new centers are announced.)
