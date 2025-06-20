California summer camp staff member attacked by mountain lion

A summer camp staff member was injured after they were attacked by a mountain lion in Northern California last weekend, officials said.

In a joint news release on Thursday, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Trinity County Sheriff's Office said the staff member was attacked on Saturday afternoon at a summer camp east of Hyampom, California.

The staff member sustained minor injuries and the lion took off.

While searching the property to ensure the animal left the area, the property owner came across a mountain lion. Officials said, fearing for his life, the property owner euthanized the animal. No details surrounding how the animal was euthanized were released.

The CDFW collected the mountain lion carcass for DNA testing, which later confirmed that the mountain lion euthanized was not the one responsible for the attack.

A search is now underway for the mountain lion in the attack.

Officials said mountain lions pose little threat to humans, saying a person is 1,000 times more likely to be struck by lightning than attacked by a mountain lion.

People who come across mountain lions should never approach them, stay calm, face the animal, make loud noises and try to look bigger; never crouch down or bend over, put small children on their shoulders and keep pets leashed.

Hyampom is located about 245 miles northwest of Sacramento and about 85 miles west of Redding.