Missing 16-year-old girl in Nevada County found dead in river drainage area

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

NEVADA COUNTY – A missing 16-year-old girl who hadn't been seen since Wednesday was found dead Friday afternoon in Nevada County, authorities said.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says Trinity Backus, wearing a maroon robe and pajama pants, walked away from an 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road residence that night and never came home.

Trinity's body was located shortly after 2 p.m. Friday in a heavily wooded river drainage area approximately half a mile north of that residence. Investigators said the cause of death is unknown, though, it is not deemed suspicious in nature at this time.

On Thursday, numerous agencies from around the area joined in on the search for Trinity.

Morning briefing is underway for the new search teams that are joining the efforts to find Trinity, the missing 16 year...

Posted by Nevada County Sheriff's Office on Friday, November 11, 2022

By Friday morning, mutual aid search crews included a whole host of agencies: Cal ESAR, BAMRU, Butte County Sheriff's Search & Rescue, Calabaras County, CARDA - California Rescue Dog Association, Marin County Sheriff's Office, Placer County Sheriff's Office, Tuolumne County Sheriff, Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team Inc, Yuba County Sheriff's Department, Yolo County Sheriff's Office, Contra Costa Sheriff, San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue, and CalOES

Searchers had been combing over the area, including with a plan equipped with infrared capabilities that are usually used to map wildfires.

