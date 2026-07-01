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1 hurt after trailer fire spreads to home in North Sacramento

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

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At least one person was wounded after a trailer fire extended to a home in North Sacramento, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire was happening along Alamos Avenue in the South Hagginwood community. Crews first responded to the area shortly after 3:40 p.m.

The blaze initially started as a trailer fire before extending to grass, a fence and then a home.

First responders could not say how severe the victim's injuries were.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

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