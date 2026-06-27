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Tracy police arrest 15-year-old in connection to deadly stabbing near Target

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

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A 15-year-old in Tracy is suspected of stabbing someone in front of a Target on Friday, police said.

Around 6:30 p.m., multiple people called police and reported that someone had been stabbed in front of the Target on the 2800 block of Naglee Road.

Officers responded to the area, but while on the way, they were notified that the subject of the call was trying to leave the area. They were then told that people in the area were trying to stop the person.

Once police got to the area, they located an 18-year-old who had been stabbed, and a 15-year-old suspected of stabbing him.

Officers arrested the 15-year-old in connection with the stabbing. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital but later died.

Police said they believe the two of them knew each other, and they are still investigating the killing. 

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