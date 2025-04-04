Tracy's only established food bank seeks community help as it prepares for temporary closure

TRACY – Tracy's only established food bank is preparing to shut its doors but not forever.

In April of next year, the center will have to close so the city can complete its new park and recreation center located right next door.

While Tracy Interfaith Ministries is supportive of the project, it's creating some hardships.

Tracy Interfaith Ministries serves hundreds of families across the city, providing them with everything from food to clothing. But in a year, they're going to have to shut down to make room for a nearby construction project.

Now they're asking the community for help.

"When I started here two years ago, we were serving about 60 families a day. Now we're up to 130-140 a day," said Frances Swenson, the executive director of Tracy Interfaith Ministries.

Tracy Interfaith Ministries has been helping the community for 37 years and as the city's only established food bank, they need all the help they can get.

"The need is just growing, and we are able to serve," Swenson said. "So the more the need is, the more the food comes through the back. And we just have a fabulous crew here who puts all the boxes of groceries together."

But the food bank is running into a problem: the construction of Tracy's new recreation center located right next door.

"This is our clothing area, and we've had to close the clothing area to our clients," Swenson said. "They used to come in every day and take bags of clothes, and because of parking, we've had to close it now."

While they are in full support of this project and have worked closely with the developers to make this process as seamless as possible, come April of next year, the plan is to redo the parking lot.

"We have to close our facility for two to three months while they reconstruct the whole parking lot," Swenson said.

So now, the nonprofit that provides a lifeline for so many is in need of its lifeline.

"We're a huge facility, and we are essential to this community, and we need a place to open and continue to do the work that we do," Swenson said. "And two to three months is a long time. We'll need refrigeration, freezers, Wi-Fi, parking, parking, so there's a lot that's needed. And a year goes by quickly, and so that's a call out to the community."

In terms of when the new park and recreation center site will be complete, it's set to be fully operational by the middle of next year.

Tracy Interfaith Ministries is also hosting its only fundraiser of the year, its annual gala coming up on April 6. Tickets are available online for the auction and dinner.

It'll be hosted at Father Flemming Hall at St. Bernard's church at 5:30.