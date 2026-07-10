Tracy grass fire damages structures and vehicles, forces evacuations

A grass fire in Tracy on Friday damaged several structures and vehicles while prompting precautionary evacuations, officials said.

The South San Joaquin Fire Authority said firefighters responded just before 2:40 p.m. to the area of Spring Court near West Schulte Road, Sycamore Parkway and nearby railroad tracks after reports of a vegetation fire.

Crews arrived to find a field burning near the tracks. Fueled by high winds, the fire spread quickly through dry vegetation and damaged two outbuildings, two trailers and several vehicles, the fire authority said.

South San Joaquin Fire Authority

South San Joaquin Fire Authority

Firefighters said multiple homes were threatened as the flames spread, prompting an aggressive fire attack to protect nearby properties.

Residents of homes in the immediate path of the fire were evacuated as a precaution.

Fire crews were able to stop the forward progress of the blaze at about two acres. While no homes were destroyed, officials said a couple of residences sustained minor exterior damage.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.