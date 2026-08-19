Arrest made in Tracy after multiple reports of suspect groping joggers, police say

Tracy police said on Wednesday they arrested a suspect in an investigation into a series of groping incidents earlier this year.

In late April, the Tracy Police Department said it began its investigation, saying each victim shared similarities.

Police said a suspect approached women from behind while they were jogging and groped them. The suspect then took off from the area.

The general investigations unit began reviewing the reports and canvassing the area, leading to them determining where the suspect went, including the general vicinity of where he lived.

Edgar Avalos was arrested in connection with a series of groping incidents earlier this year in Tracy, police said. Tracy Police Department

Police said they identified 20-year-old Edgar Avalos of Tracy as the primary suspect. Avalos was contacted at his home, and police said he admitted to the reported crimes.

Avalos was arrested last week and booked into jail.

"Our officers take these reports seriously and are committed to thoroughly investigating them and holding those responsible accountable," Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington said.

Anyone who may have experienced similar behavior is urged to contact the Tracy Police Department.