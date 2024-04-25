Teen stabbed to death near Sacramento's Tower Bridge. Is the area safe?

WEST SACRAMENTO — Loved ones of Kirill Trush want justice for him after he was stabbed and killed near Tower Bridge in West Sacramento over the weekend.

CBS13 was the first to confirm the identity of the victim, a 16-year-old boy who was a sophomore at Center High School in Antelope.

"It was a situation that he was in, that he didn't want to be in that led to the worst," said Jeremiah Patterson, who was one of Kirill's close friends.

Kirill's friends said he was the guy who could always make their friend group laugh.

"If you're watching this, you took away a good friend, a good son and a good person away from all of our lives," said Sheila Veronica, who was close friends with Kirill.

Little is known about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing besides that a fight broke out first. Investigators have not said much since the stabbing.

The West Sacramento Police Department could not give CBS13 any new details on the search for the suspect.

"It's definitely bringing Sacramento down," said Jonathan Chavez, who lives in Sacramento. "You know we're up and rising as far as construction."

One of Sacramento's spotlights is now the recent scene of a crime, so why cannot police give more information to the community? Former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGuiness said if they are holding things back, it is to maintain the integrity of the investigation, especially with no suspect in custody.

"Tragic events like this just brings us back to reality," Chavez said.

The trail near Tower Bridge is well-traveled from tourists to locals, and this stabbing does not seem to be slowing this traffic.

"Unfortunately it happens in any big city," said Alan Hernandez. "Any big city you're going to have violence, crime."

The stabbing still has Kirill's loved ones demanding answers.

"He was like a brother to most of us," Patterson said. "What happened to him was a tragedy. Wish it never happened."

West Sacramento police said it should have more developments in the case very soon. For now, Kirill's close friends plan to hold a candle vigil later this week to honor him.