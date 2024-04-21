Person killed in stabbing under Tower Bridge, homicide investigation underway

WEST SACRAMENTO - A homicide investigation is underway in West Sacramento after a person was stabbed under Tower Bridge Saturday evening, the West Sacramento Police Department said.

Officers responded to an area under the bridge, adjacent to the Riverwalk, around 5:15 p.m. for reports that a person was bleeding.

At the scene, officers found the person was suffering from multiple stab wounds. They later died and have not been identified.

Police said an investigation revealed a fight happened before the stabbing.

No suspect has been arrested, nor has any information about a suspect been released.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated.