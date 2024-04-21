Watch CBS News
Local News

Person killed in stabbing under Tower Bridge, homicide investigation underway

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

WEST SACRAMENTO - A homicide investigation is underway in West Sacramento after a person was stabbed under Tower Bridge Saturday evening, the West Sacramento Police Department said. 

Officers responded to an area under the bridge, adjacent to the Riverwalk, around 5:15 p.m. for reports that a person was bleeding.

At the scene, officers found the person was suffering from multiple stab wounds. They later died and have not been identified.

Police said an investigation revealed a fight happened before the stabbing. 

No suspect has been arrested, nor has any information about a suspect been released. 

Police said the incident appears to be isolated. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on April 21, 2024 / 2:49 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.