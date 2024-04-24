Victim in deadly stabbing under Tower Bridge identified as Sacramento-area high school student

SACRAMENTO - Multiple sources have confirmed with CBS13 that the victim who was stabbed to death near Tower Bridge over the weekend was a sophomore at Center High School in Antelope.

He has been identified by family and close friends as 16-year-old Kirill Trush.

Multiple staff members and students confirmed with CBS13 that Trush was a student at Center High School who had been in the district since kindergarten.

"He was like a brother to most of us. What happened to him was a tragedy, should have never happened," said Jeremiah Patterson who was a friend of the victim.

The high school student was stabbed on Saturday evening near West Sacramento's Tower Bridge. The tourist attraction was turned into a crime scene as police said they found the victim with multiple stab wounds under the bridge next to the Riverwalk at around 5:15 p.m. Police said a fight happened before the stabbing.

"A situation that he was in that he didn't want to be in led to the worst," Patterson said.

In a letter from Center High School sent to parents on Monday obtained by CBS13, the school extended its condolences and said that grief counselors would be available. The letter said a student tragically passed away in an off-campus incident that did not involve other students.

Then on Tuesday, West Sacramento police sent a letter to students also obtained by CBS13. In this letter, police asked anyone who may have a video of the fight or seen it before it was removed from Instagram to come forward.

"It has been a lot. It is just really confusing," said Maddie Howes who was friends with the victim. "I have not even grasped the fact that he is really gone."

Police have been keeping quiet as they search for the suspect, with no comment on if there are any safety concerns surrounding one of Sacramento's gems.

"If you are watching this you took away a good friend, a good son and a loyal person all away from our lives," said Sheila Veronica who is a friend of the victim.

Friends plan to hold a vigil for the young high schooler to honor him later this week.