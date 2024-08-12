Sacramento's first Topgolf venue to planned for Natomas, city leaders say

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento will soon be getting its first Topgolf venue, city leaders announced on Monday.

Mayor Pro Tem Karina Talamantes said a new 58,000-square-foot venue is in the works.

"This project has been several years in the making, starting when I was Chief of Staff to our now Senator Angelique Ashby and now, here we are with this tee-rrific news!" Talamantes wrote in a Facebook post.

Talamantes noted that the venue will be in the South Natomas area, but no specific location has been named.

An open house is scheduled for Aug. 21. Leaders will field questions and share renderings of the project.

The project is expected to generate more than 250 new jobs and contribute $15 million in economic growth to Natomas, Talamantes noted.

California State Sen. Ashby also posted on her official Facebook page, congratulating Talamantes for delivering the project – which she said was scrapped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She brought them back to the table and is now delivering Top Golf to Natomas," Ashby wrote.

Currently, the only other Topgolf venue in the Sacramento area is located in Roseville along Freedom Way.

Topgolf has seen a surge in popularity since the pandemic, offering a simplified game of golf with refreshments readily available.

No estimated opening date for the Natomas Topgolf location has been announced yet.