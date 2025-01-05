Body found at Thermalito Afterbay believed to be second missing duck hunter

OROVILLE – A body believed to be the second missing duck hunter at the Thermalito Afterbay in Butte County was found on Sunday, authorities said.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office said a body was found at the afterbay, just south of the Highway 162 bridge, around 9 a.m. Officials are in the process of positively identifying him through DNA analysis.

Brothers Andruw, 19, and Wesley, 17, Cornett went missing on Dec. 14 while they were out duck hunting. They were last seen going into the water after their kayak tipped over.

Andruw's body was recovered on New Year's Eve.

Thick vegetation underwater has made it difficult for divers.