Body recovered at Thermalito Afterbay during search for missing brothers, sheriff's office says

BUTTE COUNTY – A body has been recovered in the search for two brothers missing in the Thermalito Afterbay, authorities announced Tuesday.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office said a body was located by a sheriff's office helicopter pilot who was flying in the area.

The body was then recovered, the sheriff's office said, but the person's identity has not been confirmed.

Search efforts have been underway at the Thermalito Afterbay since Dec. 14 for Anduw and Wesley Cornett. Both brothers, who were out duck hunting, were last seen going into the water after their kayak tipped over.

Authorities had shifted to a more limited search effort in recent days. Thick vegetation underwater has hampered the search effort.

Notably, the sheriff's office said Tuesday's search and discovery was hampered by a drone that was flying close to the department's aircraft – forcing the helicopter to land.